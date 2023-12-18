Content warning: this article contains violent details of an alleged incident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda woman accused of murdering her newborn son three years ago will receive a new trial after a jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced Monday.

Flynn announced a mistrial was declared in the case of People v. Andee R. Wright. Wright, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of her newborn son, whom the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office said died from blunt force trauma to the head in October 2020.

According to the DA’s Office, Wright was alone when she gave birth at 38 weeks in her Eggert Road home. Wright was accused of hitting the newborn baby at least twice, fracturing his skull and causing his death.

“While we are disappointed that the jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision after four days of deliberation, my office is committed to obtaining justice for Baby Boy Wright,” Flynn said. “We will present the evidence again at trial.”

Wright was found in medical distress by her boyfriend on the morning she gave birth, Flynn’s office alleged.

According to the DA’s Office, the infant was found dead in a garbage can in the basement of the home.

Wright’s case is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 5 for a pre-trial conference.