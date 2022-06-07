FRENCH CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie, Pa. man was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday in Chautauqua County, state police said.

At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Jamestown troopers responded to reports of a vehicle collision on the intersection of Marvin and Belknap roads. The investigation revealed a 2012 GMC Sierra, traveling south on Marvin Road, had stopped in the middle of the intersection when they missed the turn for Belknap. While the car was backing up, a 2000 Harley Davidson traveling in the same direction, collided with the back of the GMC.

The driver of the motorcycle, 63-year-old Andrew E. Howard of Erie, Pa. was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver of the GMC fled after the collision.

With the help of Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were able to track down the location of the GMC. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 32-year-old Slater R. Lindstrom of Corry, Pa. He was charged with multiple traffic violations, police said, including leaving the scene of a fatal accident, unlicensed operation of a vehicle and reckless driving.