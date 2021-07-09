New community policing program introduced in areas of Buffalo seeing most gun violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We first told you about the federal violence prevention and elimination response task force – also known as the VIPER Taskforce – Wednesday when law enforcement members announced it in Rochester.

Thursday, they came together again to unveil the initiative here in Buffalo.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy Jr said, “The time has come for the good people of the City of Buffalo – our everyday citizens – to say enough is enough.” It’s been a violent year in the Queen City.

Related Content Federal officials creating task force to curb surge of gun violence in Buffalo and Rochester

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are now joining together as part of the violence prevention and elimination response task force. For the next 60 days, agencies like the DEA, FBI, ATF and U.S. Marshall’s office will be patrolling areas in the city seeing the most gun violence.

Officials say they’re now fishing with a spear and not a net – using community policing and data to track down these criminals and bring them to justice. They’re also targeting the illegal guns coming into New York State.

But officials are also calling on the public to step up and help out.