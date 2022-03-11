HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man from New Jersey was arrested Friday after the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office responded to a vehicle complaint of an intoxicated person. The incident occurred on Alleghany Road in the Town of Hanover.

Deputies said that upon arriving at the scene, they located the vehicle and identified the driver as Joseph Reilly of New Jersey. Upon further investigation, it was reportedly discovered that Reilly, 27, was driving while intoxicated. He was taken into custody and later released with a fingerprint appearance ticket.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Reilly also received traffic tickets for the following:

No stopping/standing on highway

Consumption of alcohol in motor vehicle

Refusal to take breath test

Driving while intoxicated

Aggravated driving while intoxicated (.18% or higher)

Reilly is set to appear in Town of Hanover Court at a later date.