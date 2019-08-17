New York State Police are looking for a driver connected to a hit and run

Sheldon, N.Y. (WIVB) – State Police say two children were hit by a vehicle in the town of Sheldon while walking their dog.

The incident happened on August 15th around 8 p.m. on Dutch Hollow Road near State Route 78.

According to police the fourteen and twelve-year-old girls were walking their Australian Shepard on the grass next to the roadway and a dark colored vehicle swerved into the lawn striking both girls and killing dog.

The twelve-year-old suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and the 14-year-old has minor injuries.

According to police, a black 2017 Chevrolet Trax has been located. However, it is unclear at this time who was operating the vehicle.

If anyone has information on this investigation, contact the NYSP at 585-344-6200. Refer to SJS 9095959.