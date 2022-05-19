LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An indictment charging a 20-year-old Newfane man with manslaughter and other charges was unsealed Wednesday from Niagara County Court.

The indictment charges Sean F. Kelahan, 20, of Newfane with second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident without reporting, reckless driving and speeding, according to the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from a crash that killed Richard W. Howes III, 25, of Lockport in the City of Lockport on March 18.

Around 7:45 p.m. Howes was killed after he was hit by “multiple” speeding vehicles while he was trying to cross Transit Street at High Street, according to the DA’s Office.

Kelahan was in court Wednesday morning where Judge Caroline Wojtaszek set bail at $100,000 cash and a $200,000 bond.

The Lockport Police Department investigated the crash for two months.