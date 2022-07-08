PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people from Niagara County were arrested Saturday on multiple charges, following a 911 call around 4 a.m. that morning, which reported that two people had stolen the caller’s pickup truck.

Upon arrival, Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly observed the truck fleeing the area. After a traffic stop, the Sheriff’s office conducted a lengthy investigation, during which they reportedly discovered the occupants of the vehicle had recently burglarized Scooter’s Place on Beach Ridge Road and were impaired by drugs.

Carmen Deline, of Newfane, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, false personation, and numerous other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office.

On Thursday, Deline was also charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and grand larceny in the third degree. She was arraigned in court and released on her own recognizance.

Robert Abernathy, of Lockport, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for false personation and was taken to the Niagara County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment. He was also charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, grand larceny in the third degree, and criminal impersonation.