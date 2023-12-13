BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara County legislator was arraigned Wednesday morning in a tire slashing case, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced.

William Collins is the legislator for the 12th district of Niagara County, which includes portions of both the City of Lockport and the Town of Lockport. He is accused of slashing a tire of a pickup truck outside of Attitudes Bar and Grill on West Avenue on the afternoon of Oct. 26.

He was charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.

In the weeks following the alleged tire slashing, Collins, a Republican, narrowly lost his re-election bid to Democrat Carla Speranza. Collins, who has served as a county legislator since 2016, will officially yield his seat to Speranza on Jan. 1.

The case is being handled by a special prosecutor in Erie County after a petition by the Niagara County District Attorney’s office to have the case moved out of Niagara County. Collins, 58, lives in Lockport.

If convicted, Collins faces up to one year in jail. He was released on his own recognizance and will return to court on Jan. 10.