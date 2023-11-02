BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara County legislator is facing one charge of criminal mischief in an alleged tire slashing incident at a bar in Lockport last week, according to Lockport police.

County legislator William Collins, a Republican, is accused of slashing the tire of a pickup truck at Attitudes Bar and Grill on West Avenue in Lockport this past Thursday afternoon. The charge, a class A misdemeanor, is punishable by up to one year behind bars.

Police tell News 4 that video shows Collins going into the parking lot with something in his hand, possibly a knife, popping the tire of the truck and then running away. Police say witnesses confirmed seeing Collins leaving the scene. Police received a report of the alleged incident on Monday.

Collins — who is up for re-election on Tuesday — is the legislator for the 12th district of Niagara County, which includes portions of both the City of Lockport as well as the Town of Lockport. According to the Lockport Union Sun & Journal, Collins has been in office since 2016.

According to authorities, the plan right now is for Collins to turn himself in on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. A motive is still being worked on. Police add that arrest paperwork has been prepared.

Police say they’ve been told by Collins’ attorney that Collins is out of town right now, in Florida.

News 4 has reached out to both Collins and his attorney for comment and have not heard back yet.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.