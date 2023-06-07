LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara County man is facing multiple charges after police say he beat a 5-month-old in March, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

29-year-old Jordan Steiner is accused of beating the child, who arrived at Oishei Children’s Hospital on March 18 with a skull fracture.

On Wednesday, Steiner was arrested and charged with one count of assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held at Niagara County Correctional Facility for arraignment.