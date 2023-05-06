NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man is facing several charges after threatening to shoot someone and then escaping police custody while being treated at the hospital Saturday morning, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities say they received a call reporting that a suspicious male was in possession of a gun and was threatening to shoot someone in the area of Hyde Park Boulevard in the Town of Niagara.

Police found and spoke to 35-year-old Rondell Levick a short time later in the area of Niagara Avenue and Sixteenth Street in Niagara Falls, where he attempted to flee and was taken into custody, where police say he had an illegal handgun on him.

He was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital to be assessed for injuries, where police say he escaped custody for a short time and was quickly taken back into custody.

Levick is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, escape, criminal contempt, obstructing governmental administration and two counts of resisting arrest. He was brought to the City of Niagara Falls Police Department to await arraignment.