LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man has admitted to the deadly Nov. 2020 stabbing of 69-year-old William Harrison.

John Moore, 60, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a first-degree manslaughter charge.

The charge stems back to November 14, 2020, when Harrison was stabbed to death in his Cedar Avenue apartment, according to the Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman.

Moore will be back in court on May 18, where Judge John Ottaviano agreed to sentence him to no more than 15 years in state prison.

The DA’s office said Moore was found not competent to stand trial and admitted to the Rochester Psychiatric Center. Moore was later found competent to stand trial after his time in the psychiatric center but entered a plea.