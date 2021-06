(WIVB) — A man from Niagara Falls has admitted to leaving the scene of a car crash.

The crash happened in May of last year in Lewiston near the Tuscarora Reservation. The Niagara County district attorney says Evonne Printup Rice died after a crash with another vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was Michael Blackburn.

The DA says he was found at his home several hours after the crash.

Blackburn will learn his fate in September.