BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man who was on the run for months for an alleged homicide in June has been brought back to Niagara County and was arraigned on Wednesday.

38-year-old Juan Ubiles is charged in the death of a 44-year-old man on 18th Street on June 19. He had been on the run since then, but was captured in Philadelphia on September 12 and was brought back to Niagara County.

Ubiles returns to court on October 20.