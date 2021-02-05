Niagara Falls man arrested after DNA links him to stolen vehicle

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– Tywaun Barnes, 39, of Niagara Falls was arrested February 3 on the charge of criminal possession of a stolen vehicle in the 4th degree, according to the Niagara County Sheriff.

The sheriff’s office tells us Barnes was arrested after DNA linked him to a stolen vehicle in the Town of Niagara on August 26, 2020. Barnes’ DNA was found on a blue baseball cap and cigarette butt discovered in the vehicle.

Officials say Barnes is held in Niagara County Jail on unrelated charges.

He’s due in court on an appearance ticket at 6:00 p.m. on February 25, 2021.