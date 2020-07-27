Niagara Falls man arrested, charged with murder for Ferry Avenue shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Niagara Falls man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting on Ferry Avenue last week.

Police say 18-year- old Geoffrey O. Sandiford was found in Avoca, NY, and arrested without incident by NFPD officers and the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task-Force.

Sandiford is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He will be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court Tuesday morning.

