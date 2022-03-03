NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Police Department arrested a man already on federal probation after finding two handguns, a short barrel AK47, and a number of suspected narcotics in his possession on Thursday.

The NFPD arrested 36-year-old Juilius “Tyrone” Hall after executing a search warrant at 932 Ontario Avenue #12 and 1143 Cleveland Avenue alongside the Niagara County Drug Task Force, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and US Border Patrol K9 Unit.

Hall was taken into custody and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Following a lab analysis, he could also face narcotics charges and probation violation charges are pending.

“This is another example of NFPD’s commitment to work with our Law Enforcement partners to rid the streets of individuals who choose to terrorize the citizens of Niagara Falls,” said Niagara Falls Police Superintendent John Faso.

According to the city, the Niagara Falls Police Department Narcotics Intelligence Unit has already executed more than a dozen search warrants resulting in the seizure of crack, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and firearms this year.

“I commend the Niagara Falls Police Department for its tireless efforts to make our city safer,” said Mayor Robert Restaino. “Our work with other law enforcement agencies is reflective of our commitment to increase safety and security on our city streets.”