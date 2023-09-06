BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man is facing a slew of charges following a chase that encompassed several towns in Niagara County early Wednesday morning, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they attempted to make a traffic stop on Saunders Settlement Road just before 12:45 a.m. Wednesday for speed and an equipment violation. Allegedly, the driver, identified as 36-year-old Fabian Carter III, then initiated a chase.

Police say the chase traveled east on Saunders Settlement Road through Lewiston and Cambria before being intercepted at Campbell Boulevard using a tire deflation device. A second tire deflation device had to be used on Lockport Junction Road a short time later.

After the second successful deploying, the pursuit continued north, until police say Carter III hit a stop sign at Ridge Road and Old Bebee Road. Police say he was captured after a short foot chase.

Carter III is charged with driving while intoxicated – two previous convictions in 10 years, aggravated unlicensed operation, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and several traffic violations.

He was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.