NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man is facing a murder charge following an alleged stabbing in September.

32-year-old Al Villane is accused of stabbing a 47-year-old Niagara Falls man during a confrontation on 20th Street on September 19. The victim was taken to ECMC and stayed there until he died of his injuries on Tuesday.

According to police, Villane was initially charged with assault, but those charges have now been upgraded to second degree murder. Villane has been in police custody since the alleged stabbing.