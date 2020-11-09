Niagara Falls man charged with stabbing person in Grand Island apartment complex while delivering food

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara Falls man is facing charges after he reportedly stabbed a visitor to a Grand Island apartment complex while delivering food there.

Bart Cordwell, 53, is charged with a felony count of assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.

According to Erie County Sheriff’s reports, deputies responded to a complex on Bedell Road around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday and found a man who was stabbed in the upper torso with a “sharp instrument” by a delivery driver who delivered items to a different apartment from where the victim was visiting.

The victim was taken to ECMC for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Cordwell was also transported to ECMC for evaluation and treatment.

Following Cordwell’s release from the hospital, he was taken to the Erie County Holding Center and is held on a $10,000 bond or $7,500.00 cash bail.

Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate the incident.