LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man has been convicted for a fatal stabbing that occurred in December 2020, the Niagara County District Attorney said Friday.
33-year-old Brian Miskho was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter. In December 2020, he stabbed 49-year-old Thomas Anderson, who eventually died from his injuries.
He faces up to 25 years in prison.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.