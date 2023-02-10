LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man has been convicted for a fatal stabbing that occurred in December 2020, the Niagara County District Attorney said Friday.

33-year-old Brian Miskho was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter. In December 2020, he stabbed 49-year-old Thomas Anderson, who eventually died from his injuries.

He faces up to 25 years in prison.