LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man has been found guilty on a murder charge that occurred in February 2021, the Niagara County District Attorney announced Monday.

Jamel Lyons was convicted for the shooting death of Allah Reese, also of Niagara Falls, on February 1, 2021. He is charged with second degree murder.

“This was a cold-blooded, calculated killing,” Niagara County DA Brian Seaman said. “The jury’s verdict serves justice in this case.”

Lyons faces 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on February 15, 2023.