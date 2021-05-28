Niagara Falls man facing manslaughter charges, accused of causing fatal South Buffalo accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jason P. Washington, 41, of Niagara Falls, was arraigned in Buffalo City Court Friday on manslaughter charges after allegedly driving drunk, causing a fatal crash in South Buffalo.

It’s alleged Washington crossed the double yellow line while driving fast south down Seneca Street in the City of Buffalo around 1:15 a.m. on February 28. The Erie County District Attorney’s office says Washington was driving drunk and stands accused of crashing into a northbound vehicle near Archer Avenue.

Thomas Shoemaker, 57, of West Seneca was killed in the collision.

Washington and his passenger were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

He’s charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

Jason Washington will be back in court on June 2 at 10:30 a.m. for a felony hearing. Bail is set at $20,000. And if convicted on all charges, Washington faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.