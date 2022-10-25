LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man has been found guilty of robbery in the first degree after holding up a Niagara Falls 7-Eleven store at gunpoint in September 2020, according to Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman.

Atrel Hudson was convicted Monday afternoon in Niagara County Court. His co-defendant in the robbery, Keyon Barber, pleaded guilty prior to jury selection.

Hudson faces up to 25 years in prison when he returns to court on Dec. 20.

Hudson also faces another indictment, charging him with first-degree murder in the killing of Mariah Wilson. Wilson died overnight between Sept. 3 and 4, 2020. That case is reportedly scheduled for trial next year.