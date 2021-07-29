Niagara Falls man in stable condition after beat unconscious at Pine Street gas station

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man is in stable condition after he was found unresponsive with multiple face fractures following a fight outside a gas station.

Niagara Falls Police say they responded to Raymart on 925 Pine Avenue to reports of a fight. Police found the 34-year-old lying motionless and unresponsive next to the gas pumps. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

Officers arrested Eddie Thomas, 22, of Niagara Falls at the scene and charged him with one count of second-degree assault for his alleged involvement. Police also arrested Quennel Jordan, 37 he fled the scene. He was charged with one count of second-degree assault.

An investigation revealed after Jordan and Thomas allegedly beat the 34-year-old unconscious they supposedly continued assaulting the man while he was on the ground., according to police.

Police also charged Quennel Jordan with one count of first-degree assault stemming from a separate incident that happened on 600 block of 9th Street on July 19. He’s accused of beating a 62-year-old man with a baseball bat who remains in the hospital. Jordan is also facing narcotics charges following an assault arrest when he allegedly hit a 53-year-old over the head with an object on 8th Street on July 13.

Jordan was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Thursday and has been held on $60,000.

He will be back in court on August 4.