NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara Falls Police tell us William Harrison, 69, died after being stabbed Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to an altercation just after 4:30 p.m. at one of the apartments at 901 Cedar Ave.

Police arrested 59-year-old John Moore of Niagara Falls and charged him with second-degree murder.

According to authorities, Harrison was a tenant of that building.

He’s currently in police custody.

