NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Niagara Falls on Saturday night, according to police.

Police say they responded to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the report.

The man was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls police at 716-286-4553 or 716-286-4711.