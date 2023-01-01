NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was killed in a stabbing on Sunday morning, according to police.

Police say they responded to a home on the 2200 block of La Salle Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, where they found the 33-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. Despite efforts from first responders, he died at the scene.

The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of family.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the General Information number at 716-286-4711.