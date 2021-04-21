Niagara Falls man pleads guilty on manslaughter charge in fatal October 2018 shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hommys Rivera-Lopez, 31, admitted to fatally shooting Emmanuel Correa-Villegas in Buffalo back on October 16, 2018, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Rivera-Lopez fled to Puerto Rico following the fatal shooting with an illegal gun of 31-year-old Correa-Villegas near Letchworth Street and Dart Street. The United States Marshals Service found Rivera-Lopez, he “waived extradition and was returned to Buffalo to be prosecuted in September 2019.”

Hommys Rivera-Lopez, Niagara Falls native, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

Sentencing is on May 26 at 9:30 a.m. and he faces a maximum of 25 years behind bars.

Rivera-Lopez remains held without bail.

