LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to multiple weapons charges, the Niagara County District Attorney announced.
Alfred Bax, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The charges stem from Bax possessing 18 illegal firearms. Many of them were “ghost guns” with no serial number, which Bax admitted to building himself.
His guilty plea covers a separate case that charged Bax with cocaine possession.
Bax returns for sentencing Jan. 25. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and a mandatory of three-and-a-half years in state prison.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.