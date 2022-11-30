LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to multiple weapons charges, the Niagara County District Attorney announced.

Alfred Bax, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The charges stem from Bax possessing 18 illegal firearms. Many of them were “ghost guns” with no serial number, which Bax admitted to building himself.

His guilty plea covers a separate case that charged Bax with cocaine possession.

Bax returns for sentencing Jan. 25. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and a mandatory of three-and-a-half years in state prison.