BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 69-year-old Niagara Falls man is going to prison.

Carl Anthony was sentenced Wednesday morning to serve nine years in prison and 10 years supervised release for possession of child pornography and conversion of government property.

Between December 2018 and January 2019, Anthony secretly recorded a 12-year-old girl changing and showering. In July 2019, a search warrant was issued for Anthony’s Niagara Falls residence. The two videos were discovered on a flash drive during the search.

In December 2019, Anthony was arrested, charged by a criminal complaint, and released on the conditions, including that he participate in a home detention program monitored by GPS.

In April 2020, Anthony requested to go to the hospital, claiming to have possibly contracted COVID-19. The request was approved by his Pretrial Services Officer. After arriving at the hospital, Anthony cut off his ankle monitor, left it in a mailbox, and fled.

On April 14, 2020, Anthony was arrested by the U.S. Marshalls Service in San Diego, California.