BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was sentenced to 32 years in prison for the shooting death of a 16-year-old earlier this year, the Niagara County District Attorney announced Tuesday.

Gabriel Behrens, 22, shot 16-year-old Elijah Lopez to death at Jordan Gardens on the evening of Feb. 20. He later pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

In addition, Behrens pleaded guilty to a charge related to an armed robbery that occurred Feb. 26 in an alleyway off Niagara Street. He also pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon for possessing a firearm in June 2022.

Following his release, he will have a five-year period of post-release supervision.