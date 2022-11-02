LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County District Attorney announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man is facing up to seven years in prison.
Leander Patterson, 42, was sentenced Tuesday for vehicular manslaughter in the second degree. He previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and killing 64-year-old Levron Gray on May 19, 2022.
Patterson was sentenced to serve between two years and four months to seven years in state prison.
“The circumstances of the victim’s death in this case were horrible,” said Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman. “Levron Gray was asleep in a bed when the defendant’s vehicle crashed through the wall into her apartment killing her. The maximum sentence is the appropriate one.”
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.