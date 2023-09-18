BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man will spend the next 20 years in prison for a child pornography charge, the U.S. Attorney said on Monday.
On June 23, 2016, 30-year-old Jessy Santos used a cell phone to record himself engaging in sexual activity with an 8-year-old minor.
He was charged with one count of production of child pornography.
