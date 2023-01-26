BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Niagara Falls man was sentenced Thursday as a second felony offender for attacking three women, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Daquawn D. Mike was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years post-release supervision for three separate attacks on three women. In October 2022, Mike pleaded guilty to three counts of rape in the first degree.

On Feb. 6, 2017, a female victim was walking in the area of Scajaquada Street and Kilhoffer Street when, police say, she was attacked and forcibly raped at gunpoint by Mike. After the attack, Mike stole the victim’s cell phone, pack of cigarettes, and approximately $12 in cash.

On Feb. 21, 2017, a second female victim was walking on Curtiss Street near Broadway when she was attacked by Mike. Police say Mike dragged the victim to the side of a nearby garage where he forcibly raped her at knifepoint.

On July 3, 2017, a third female victim was walking on Wick Street when, police say, she was approached by Mike who lured her to a nearby area alongside train tracks. Mike forcibly raped the victim while pointing a gun at her head. Mike stole the victim’s cellphone during the attack.

All three victims reported the attacks to police and underwent rape kits.

According to police, Mike was not known to any of the victims and the crimes are believed to be random.

Mike was indicted on the three rape cases while pending prosecution for possession of an illegal weapon. In January 2021, Mike was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when Cheektowaga police initiated a traffic stop on Williams Street near Charles Street after, they say, the driver failed to signal while changing lanes.

Police say they found a loaded, illegal handgun under the front passenger seat during a search of the vehicle. The gun was submitted to the Erie Crime Analysis Center for forensic testing. Mike was linked to the gun through DNA testing.

Mike pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. he was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision on the gun case to be served concurrently to his sentence on the rape cases.