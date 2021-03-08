Niagara Falls man sentenced to 12 years to life in prison for predatory sexual assault of neighbor

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara Falls man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a neighbor in June 2019 has been sentenced to 12 years to life in prison.

Michael Ciskiewic, 27, was convicted of predatory sexual assault.

In February, Ciskiewic asked to change his guilty plea moments before he was scheduled to be sentenced.

“This sentence assures the public that this dangerous predator will be incarcerated or under supervision for the rest of his life,” District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said.