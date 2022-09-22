BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old Niagara Falls man is going to prison.

Jeffrey Richards was sentenced Thursday morning to 17 years in prison after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute acetyl fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a stolen firearm.

On Dec. 14, 2018, a search warrant was issued for Richards’ Packard Court residence. During the search, investigators reportedly recovered acetyl fentanyl, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, alprazolam, approximately 10 firearms, ammunition, drug trafficking paraphernalia, an improvised destructive device, and various items used in the manufacturing of destructive devices.