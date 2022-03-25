LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man is going behind bars for 35 years for the death of Jermaine Reynolds.

Halim D. Johnson was found guilty by a jury of manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

The charges stem from March 10, 2021, when Johnson shot and killed Reynolds outside of Raymart gas station on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls, according to the Niagara Count District Attorney’s Office.

Johnson was on parole for a different weapons conviction when he killed Reynolds.

“When violent people carry illegal weapons the smallest provocations can turn deadly,” Niagara County DA Brian Seaman said. “A life was senselessly taken, and there was no reason for it.”