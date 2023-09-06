BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man is in stable condition after he was stabbed multiple times late Tuesday night, according to Niagara Falls Police.

Police responded to the 7-11 convenience store at 9101 Niagara Falls Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, where the man, 30, reported that he had been stabbed in the rear of the address.

He was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and then to ECMC, where he is listed in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Falls PD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the general information number at 716-286-4711.