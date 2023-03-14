NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls plow driver was arrested for drunk driving after police say he tipped over a plow truck on Hyde Park Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, where a plow truck had tipped over, had salt spilling out and was leaking diesel fuel. It was determined that the truck was driving at excessive speed and made an improper turn.
The driver, 53-year-old Robert McClain, was later arrested after he failed Field Sobriety Tests. He was transported to Niagara Falls City Jail for processing.
No other vehicles were involved and there were no injuries.
Latest Posts
- Two sent to hospital after crash on Transit in Lockport
- Niagara Falls plow driver crashes truck, arrested for drunk driving
- Businesses raise glasses to new open container law in Lancaster
- Legal adult-use cannabis poses challenges to employers
- City lawmakers, lawyers hold private meeting to discuss federal lawsuit against suspended BPD captain
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.