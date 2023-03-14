NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls plow driver was arrested for drunk driving after police say he tipped over a plow truck on Hyde Park Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, where a plow truck had tipped over, had salt spilling out and was leaking diesel fuel. It was determined that the truck was driving at excessive speed and made an improper turn.

The driver, 53-year-old Robert McClain, was later arrested after he failed Field Sobriety Tests. He was transported to Niagara Falls City Jail for processing.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no injuries.