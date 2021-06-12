Niagara Falls Police: 1 shot, 1 arrested at gas station shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police are investigating an overnight shooting Saturday.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. at the Coastal Gas Station at 601 19th Street.

Police say a 32-year-old woman was shot and bleeding heavily when they arrived at that location.

The female victim was transported to ECMC where she underwent surgery Saturday morning and is listed in stable condition.

Upon further investigation, police say 31-year-old Anthony Hill who was with the victim at the time of the shooting, returned fire with a gun that was reported stolen out of Ohio.

The gun was recovered at the scene.

Hill is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property. He is being held on $20,000 bail.

Police are currently investigating the shooting and no other arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department at 716-286-4553.