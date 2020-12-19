Niagara Falls police arrest man after porch pirate burglaries

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara Falls Police have charged George Brinson, 27, in a string of “Grinch” porch pirate burglaries.

Police responded to a call on December 18 of a man stealing packages off porches in the LaSalle area of Niagara Falls.

Brinson was found by police in the 7500 block of Buffalo Avenue.

Following an investigation, Brinson was charged with stealing packages from homes in the 2600 block of Walnut Avenue and the 100 block of 57th Street.

We’re told Brinson is also a suspect in other porch thefts in the LaSalle and Deveaux areas of Niagara Falls.

Police say they were able to recover some stolen property and return those items to their owners. However, other found property, like children’s toys, have not been returned as their owners are unknown.

After his arraignment in Niagara Falls City Court, Brinson was released on his own recognizance.