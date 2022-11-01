NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police say the are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., police say they responded to the area of Vanderbilt Avenue and DeVeaux Street where they say a 23-year-old Niagara Falls man had been shot. The victim was transported to ECMC and treated for gunshot wounds to his abdomen and elbow. The victim is listed in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara Falls Criminal Investigation Division Detectives at 716-286-4553 or the general information line at 716-286-4711.