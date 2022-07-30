NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police are investigating an incident which resulted in the death of a 59-year-old man.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Niagara Falls Police responded to an address on 19th Street for a report of an unresponsive man. According to the NFPD, the man was shot and died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or general information at (716) 286-4711.