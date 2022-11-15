NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Police Department says it responded to a scene where shots were fired Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a property on 7th Street where, they say, shots had been fired and damaged the property. Police spoke with a resident who reportedly found a projectile and damage to her door.

Upon further investigation, police say they located two entry points from what appeared to be gunfire, one in a front window and one in the front door. Police located one projectile in the kitchen of the property and another on the floor of the living room.

Police say they also discovered a vehicle, parked in front of the property, that appeared to have damage caused by gunfire.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.