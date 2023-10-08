BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police are issuing a warning after two recent alleged sexual assaults that they say could be related.

The first occurred on Sep. 19 near the Pine Plaza at the corner of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road around 11:30 p.m., where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by an armed male. Police say the man walked away towards Military Road afterwards.

The second allegedly happened this past Friday just before 8 p.m. in the Tops parking lot on Portage Road, where a teenage victim was confronted by a male with a gun and was sexually assaulted behind a nearby business. Police say he was last seen walking on the Ashland Avenue side of Rainbow Fashions towards the parking lot.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Black male with a light complexion, medium build, around 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-11, possibly in his 20’s. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and a backpack with a dark facemask. Police say he had a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Department at 716-286-4553 or 716-286-4711.