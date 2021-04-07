Niagara Falls Police looking for bank robbery suspect

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Citizens Bank on Niagara Falls Boulevard was robbed Wednesday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect.

We’re told a man entered the bank at 8298 Niagara Falls Boulevard around 2:45 p.m. and demanded money from a teller, then fleeing the bank headed west.

No weapon was displayed according to the Niagara Falls Police Department.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a mask, baseball type cap and hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Niagara Falls Police at (716) 286-4711.