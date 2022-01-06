Niagara falls teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly bus station stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old from Niagara Falls pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge Wednesday morning in the 2020 deadly stabbing of a 17-year-old.
The 19-year-old, who was 17-years-old when it’s alleged she stabbed a Niagara Falls teen at the Ellicott Street bus station in Buffalo. The girl who was stabbed, died from a single wound to the chest, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.
The adolescent offender is eligible for youthful offender status when she’s sentenced on April 28, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. If granted, the 19-year-old would face a maximum of four years behind bars.
She’s out on bail and under supervision. The court ordered that she maintain employment and pursue a GED as conditions of her release.
