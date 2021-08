NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old woman from Niagara Falls is accused of driving drunk with three children in her car. Deputies say they pulled over Kristina Mottorn in Lewiston Saturday night.

A breathalyzer test reportedly showed she was nearly three times over the legal limit.

Mottorn is facing a number of charges including violating Leandra’s Law.

She was remanded to Niagara County Jail pending her arraignment.