NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheville Sherill, 43, was arraigned on one count of murder in the second degree from a Jan. 5, 2022 incident at 511 Hyde Park Blvd.

Sherrill was taken into custody on Jan. 13 after the death of 47-year-old Calvin Wroten. She was remanded to Niagara County Jail to be held until her next court date in February.